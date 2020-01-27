Catherine Lowe Supports Hannah Brown Surprising Peter Weber On ‘The Bachelor’: They Needed ‘Closure’

‘The Bachelor’ alum, Catherine Lowe, reveals to HL EXCLUSIVELY why she thought it was necessary for Hannah Brown to show up on Peter Weber’s season of the show.

Catherine Lowe just gave birth to her third child, but she’s still finding time to keep up with season 24 of The Bachelor. It’s been seven years since Catherine found love on the show with Sean Lowe, and she gave us her take on Peter Weber’s reunion with his ex, Hannah Brown, during the first two episodes of season 24. “I thought, obviously, producers had a hand in that, but I also think that Hannah was confused and actually wanting to save something with Peter,” Catherine told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I think that closure is a minute that Peter needed to have. It shouldn’t be cookie cutter. I thought that it was a genuine storyline that anything could happen. I think she had a plan to go on, but it became something more because there were actual feelings from both of them. It’s life.”

Peter was on Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette in 2019, and after he finished in third place, he was named the next star of The Bachelor. However, things didn’t work out between Hannah and her final pick, Jed Wyatt, which is why her feelings for Peter came rushing back when she showed up to help plan his first group date of season 24. Hannah couldn’t hold back her emotions, and she broke down in tears backstage. Peter confronted her, and they had a super emotional conversation about their feelings for each other.

Peter admitted that he wouldn’t have considered The Bachelor role if Hannah had tried to pursue things with him off-camera after she broke up with Jed, like she did with runner-up Tyler Cameron. However, since Hannah seemed to be interested in Tyler over him, Peter decided to try and find love with someone new. He thought he was over Hannah, but her confession during the group date definitely threw him for a loop.

Eventually, Peter realized that he couldn’t keep going back to the past, and decided to end things with Hannah and move forward with the more than 20 women who signed up to fall in love with him. The journey continues with another new episode on Jan. 27 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.

In our interview with Catherine, the proud mom of three also discussed her journey to ditch dairy as part of Kite Hill’s #DairyFreeBeauty campaign. “I think that ditching dairy is such an easy, simple change that you can get a ton of energy from,” Catherine explained. “Your skin looks better, and you just have a better quality of life, in my opinion. I’ve done it for over a week and my energy levels are high. I have three kids, one that doesn’t sleep through the night, and I need all the energy I can get!”