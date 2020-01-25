Olivia Culpo Shows Off Toned Body In Sparkly Jumpsuit As Christian McCaffrey Romance Heats Up

Olivia Culpo sizzled once again when she arrived at a major fashion event in quite the glittery ensemble amid her growing romance with hunky NFL player Christian McCaffrey.

What a stunner! Olivia Culpo, 27, definitely knows how to grab attention with every piece of clothing she wears, from a dazzling dress to a skimpy bikini. Her latest fashion effort made just as much of an impression which she showed off in multiple angles on Instagram on Friday, January 24. She attended a Schwarzkopf Professional USA event in a low-cut sparkly jumpsuit from RaisaVanessa that left little to the imagination. The former Miss Universe looked like a total bombshell in it that also included a pair of matching heels and earrings that glistened with every move she made. Olivia posted two Instagram Stories from her time at the gathering where she posed with fans and teased a potential collaboration with the hair care company – “Something exciting launching soon,” she captioned while holding one of their products.

Fans of the breathtaking beauty were delighted to see her work it out in this sexy number and let their feelings be known about it in the snap’s comments section. “Stunning,” singer Jessie James Decker, 31, wrote while another got a tad more emotional by penning, “hot damn woman!” Olivia’s caption discussed her emphasis for posting more “outfit photos” like this but we think she’s done a pretty fantastic job with that already. Take for instance this pic she posted of her in a bright red bikini during her vacation earlier this month. Wow. Just wow. Keep up the good work!

Something else that is also getting red hot in Olivia’s life is her relationship with sports superstar Christian McCaffrey, 23. The unbelievably attractive duo enjoyed a date night recently where she looked smashing in a sheer top and leather pants that he had to help her squeeze into prior to them going out!

What a good girlfriend! Olivia also helped Christian out while he was sick on Wednesday, January 22. She cozied up in bed and made him feel better by giving him a big kiss on the forehead. “Poor sick baby,” she captioned the precious Instagram Story.