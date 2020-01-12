Olivia Culpo Stuns In A Sheer Top During Date Night With NFL BF Christian McCaffrey

Sheer and stunning! Olivia Culpo gets all dolled up for an evening out with hunky boyfriend Christian McCaffrey.

It’s date night! Olivia Culpo, 27, is no stranger to showing off her sculpted physique. On Saturday, Jan. 11, the pageant queen stepped out with her new boyfriend Christian McCaffrey, 23, where her enviable figure was once again on display in something super sexy. She wore a very sheer, black, high neck mesh top, teamed with a pair of mock-snakeskin pants. The former Miss Universe stunned as she enjoyed dinner with the 23-year-old NFL footballer in Gracias Madre, West Hollywood, California. He kept it simple with a classic white tee and black jeans look paired with a set of light brown boots. This couple is seriously hot!

Olivia & Christian are believed to have started dating in July when they were spotted together on a getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and we have been shipping them ever since! Fans started taking notice of these two possible being an item when they began liking each other’s photos on Instagram in May 2019. Speaking about her relationship with Christian last month, Olivia said, “It’s really easy for us, so I’m grateful,” while adding that, “We have so much in common.” She hasn’t kept quiet about her feelings toward him, frequently posting on her Instagram Story about the time she’s spent with him.

The former Miss Universe turned up the heat in a different yet similarly sultry getup one day before. On Jan. 10, she took to Instagram to share a pic of herself relaxing in the sun and enjoying some delicious food while wearing a push-up red bikini top and matching high-cut bottom. “I haven’t posted anything from this vacation but so far I finished a puzzle and got an underwater camera,” she captioned the seductive snap.

The scenery was absolutely gorgeous through the window behind her, with a crystal blue sky and palm trees. We’re going to guess she got some pretty awesome photos based on the disposable underwater camera in her hands, and we’re definitely hoping for more pics from the trip! While Olivia didn’t share an exact location, we’re glad to see here having fun and thriving with her new beau!