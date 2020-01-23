Such a supportive partner! Olivia Culpo did everything she could to make her NFL player beau, Christian McCaffrey, feel better while he was sick in bed and shared it to her Instagram story!

Good company can often be the best medicine when you’re sick. No one knows that better than Olivia Culpo, 27! On Jan. 22, Olivia took to her Instagram story to share with her four-and-a-half million followers just what a doting girlfriend she is. The image she posted featured Olivia cozying up in bed with her beau, NFL rising star Christian McCaffrey, 23, even though he was running a fever! The Carolina Panthers running back was in no shape to toss the pig skin or run the ball into the end zone, by any means. Instead, Christian was relegated to a “poor sick baby,” as Olivia noted in her caption. Of course, Olivia felt bad enough for her love, who held a thermometer in his mouth, that she offered him a sweet smooch on his forehead. How cute!

But this isn’t anything new for the adorable couple who have been showing off their love for the world to see since they became public! Mere days ago on Jan. 17, Christian left a sweet, flirty message on Olivia’s Instagram. After she posted a slew of images of herself wearing a monochromatic lavender look, the former Miss Universe captioned the snaps “This is how cool I looked today before I spent the entire other half of the day setting up a crib [for her sister Aurora Culpo‘s baby boy Remi]… but at least he likes it!!!” The “he,” in this case, was none other than her BF, who commented on the snap with the word “Tita,” which is a term of endearment for a mature woman or aunt.

These two are just chock full of adorable moments! Days before their flirty Instagram interaction, Christian stepped up to the plate to help his lady squeeze into her black leather pants! Chronicling the entire ordeal on her Instagram story, Olivia captured a shirtless Christian breaking out his coaching skills to help her with the fashion emergency. “You gotta put your feet down,” he told her before he finally got them on. “Got them on! Thank you!” Olivia exclaimed while letting out a laugh.

Although these two have wholly acclimated to sharing their personal life with their fans and followers, it did take sometime for the pair to get comfortable putting their relationship in the spotlight. In Oct. 2019, it was first reported that the couple had been dating for “several months” before they went public. Christian, at the time, was said to be “smitten” with the former pageant queen. And it doesn’t look like their feelings have changed one bit!