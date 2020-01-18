Olivia Culpo’s NFL Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey Leaves Flirty Comment On Her Gorgeous IG Snap

Olivia Culpo and her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey have another flirty exchange in her latest ‘gram post!

And the cuteness continues! Olivia Culpo, 27, and her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey, 23, took to Instagram to share yet another adorable interaction for all of their fans to see. On Friday, Jan. 17, the pageant queen posted a sultry photo while wearing a monochromatic lavender outfit. She wore the lavender button-up mostly open, revealing her toned abs, and paired it with a pair of sleek white heels and a matching white tiny purse. Unfortunately, this lavender dream of a look was a short-lived one, since Olivia spent the day assisting in building a crib for her sister Aurora Culpo and her baby boy Remi!

Olivia captioned the photo, “This is how cool I looked today before I spent the entire other half of the day setting up a crib… but at least he likes it!!!” The “he” she is referring to was most likely her hot NFL player boyfriend, who couldn’t help but express how hot she looked. In the comments section, he said what we were all thinking and said, “Tita,” which is an endearing term for aunt. Olivia definitely scored some major aunty points for all of her hard work.

This flirty interaction follows the helping hand she got on Jan. 11 from her hunky beau. The football player assisted her in putting on a pair of black leather pants that proved to be a bit tricky to squeeze into. The fashion influencer took to her Instagram story on to share a humorous video clip that showed her filming herself in the mirror as a shirtless Christian was struggling to help pull up the pants.

“You gotta put your feet down,” he told her before he finally got them on. “Got them on! Thank you!” Olivia exclaimed while letting out a laugh.

“Leather pants should come with a human to help put them on. This was after I ripped the belt loop, trying to pull them up myself,” Olivia captioned the clip. What an adorable and hilarious couple!