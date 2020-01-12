Olivia Culpo’s BF Christian McCaffrey Helps Her Squeeze Into Her Tight Leather Pants In Cute Video

Olivia Culpo shared a funny video with her fans that showed her standing in a mirror with her shirtless boyfriend Christian McCaffrey as they struggled to pull up her tight black leather pants.

Olivia Culpo, 27, got a helping hand on Jan. 11 when her hunky boyfriend Christian McCaffrey, 23, assisted her in putting on her black leather pants. The fashion influencer took to her Instagram story on to share a hilarious video clip that showed her filming herself in the mirror as a shirtless Christian was struggling to pull up the pants. “You gotta put your feet down,” he told her before he finally got them on. “Got them on! Thank you!” Olivia exclaimed while letting out a laugh.

“Leather pants should come with with a human to help put them on. This was after I ripped the belt loop trying to pull them up myself,” Olivia captioned the clip.

Once Olivia and her beau got things sorted, they stepped out for a hot date night at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, CA and the brunette beauty got to show off those figure-flattering leather pants. She also wore a long-sleeved sheer black top to go along with them and Christian wore a white T-shirt and dark blue pants. The attractive lovebirds held hands while walking to and from dinner and seemed to very much enjoy the night.

Olivia and Christian, who is a football running back in the NFL for the Carolina Panthers, are believed to have started dating in July when they were seen together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They were soon liking each other’s social media photos nonstop, which fans took notice of, and the rest is history! The pageant winner opened up about her relationship with the athlete when she was backstage at the 2019 Miss Universe competition in Dec. “It’s really easy for us, so I’m grateful,” she told People. “We have so much in common.”

We hope to see more cute pics and videos of Olivia and Christian soon!