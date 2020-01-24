Demi Lovato Reveals She’s Unsure If She’ll End Up With A Man Or Woman After Revealing Her Sexuality Is ‘Fluid’

Demi Lovato was candid during her Apple Music interview, where she shared that she wants to build ‘meaningful relationships’ in this next decade ‘no matter who I love.’

Before Demi Lovato‘s triumphant return to the stage at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, she sat down for a raw interview with Apple Music and no topic was off limits. The “Confident” singer, 27, was eager to set goals for herself in the forthcoming decade, per the Jan. 24 interview. More than anything, she has her intention set on building partnerships with people and even starting a family of her own. “When I think about what makes me happy today, I think about my family. I think about my friends. I think about my team,” the singer shared. After a pause, Demi noted that she’s keen on continuing to build on “Meaningful relationships, exactly. And I don’t know what that looks like. I don’t even know if I see it with a man or a woman, but I just know that at some point I would love to do that this decade.”

Of course, it wasn’t an easy road for Demi to determine exactly what she wanted. For some time Demi shared that she “shied away” from safe havens like her church for a number of years. “I didn’t feel welcome,” she explained. “I was also, like, questioning my sexuality.” Thankfully, she shared that she “just found a place out here in LA that accepts me for who I am no matter who I love, and there’s no judgment.”

But this isn’t the first time Demi has opened up about her sexuality. In a March 2018 interview with Billboard, Demi firmly stated, “I’m very fluid. I think love is love,” she said. “You can find it in any gender. I like the freedom of being able to flirt with whoever I want,” she explained to the outlet. Since that time, Demi has been fairly open about her romantic pursuits while still maintaining some semblance of privacy.

She famously went on a number of dates with Bachelorette alum, Mike Johnson, over the course of a few months. More recently, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer ended her relationship with Austin Wilson. But more than anything, Demi is ready to start 2020 and the next decade with a clean slate. After returning to the stage at the Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, Demi will have the honor of singing the national anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami. Fans cannot wait to see Demi take on the next year with confidence all her own!