Tori Roloff Confirms Newborn Daughter Lilah Is A Little Person: It’s Why C-Section Was Needed

‘Little People, Big World’ stars Tori and Zach Roloff welcomed their daughter Lilah Ray on Nov. 19!

Tori Roloff, 28, has confirmed her 2-month-old daughter Lilah Ray was born a little person. During a Q&A session on Wednesday, Jan. 22 via her Instagram story, one of her fans asked “Is your daughter a little person too?” and she simply answered, “yes.” The Little People, Big World star also opened up about how Lilah’s condition was the reason for her caesarian section delivery. “Because Lilah has dwarfism. It’s not that I couldn’t have a VBAC [vaginal birth after caesarean section] but just most likely it would have ended in a C-section so we just skipped ahead,” she posted in response to the second question.

Tori and Zach — who was also born a little person — welcomed Lilah Ray on Nov. 19, 2019 who weighed 8 lbs., 9 oz., and measuring 18½ inches long! Tori admitted that she’s “always loved” the name Lilah and that Ray is to honor both her dad’s middle name and her grandfather’s nickname — how sweet! Their first daughter officially made the couple’s brood a family of four, as they are also parents to 2-year-old son Jackson Kyle. Tori has openly shared she gave birth to both of her kids via c-section, and regularly posted about her pregnancy and postpartum experiences. “I freaking love [being a parent to two kids],” Tori gushed on Instagram. “I am so thankful and blessed by kiddos. Somehow we’re two for two for easy babies!” Tori is one lucky mama.

“The hospital this time was so much more difficult for me,” she also revealed on her Instagram story, answering another fan question. “However I feel like I’ve recovered a lot faster this time around. Now just trying to get back into shape and love my body through [postpartum].”

Since giving birth just two months ago, Tori looks absolutely incredible! The new mom shared before-and-after photos of herself on Instagram in the same outfit, and we can’t get over how good she looks. Rocking an all-black casual outfit and white robe, Tori already looks like she’s back to her regular figure. “2019 changed our family forever for the better,” the mom-of-two captioned the pics.

“Our sweet Lilah girl joined the family and we couldn’t be more in love. I am so thankful for the growth and changes that happened in 2019. I am grateful for my little family. Especially my husband who is leading us into 2020 to make it our best year yet!” she also added.