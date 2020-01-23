Kim Kardashian’s Hairstylist Reveals How To Create The Most Romantic Hairstyles For Valentine’s Day

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Kim Kardashian’s hairstylist, Justine Marjan, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, three gorgeous hairstyles you can try out on your own this holiday!

Kim Kardashian, 39, is always giving us major hair inspiration as she’s constantly rocking new hairstyles. Luckily, her hairstylist, Justine Marjan, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, three different hairstyles you can rock this Valentine’s Day and they’re super easy to achieve. Whether you’re going on a date with your partner or you’re hanging with your girlfriends, these three hairstyles are perfect for a night out and you can follow her steps below.

If you want to rock pretty waves Justine shared her tips, admitting, “I love these romantic, brushed out waves for a simple, feminine, and classic date night.” To get the look, follow the six steps below.

1. “Prep damp hair with Tresemme Repair and Protect 7 then brush through with The Wet Brush to detangle, starting at the ends and working your way up.

2. Create a clean center part, then blow-dry with the ghd helios dryer.

3. Clip in Hidden Crown Hair clip-in extensions for added length or fullness if needed.

4. Spray hair with Tresemme Micro Mist Hairspray in Texture, then brush through.

5. Wrap one-inch sections away from the face around the ghd soft curl iron, then let hair cool.

6. Spray a smoothing brush with Tresemme Micro Mist in Extend then brush through curls for a smooth and shiny finish.”

For a “sleek and chic” hairstyle, Justine shared the look would go perfectly “with a body con dress or something that is simple and chic.”

Get the look:

1. “Prep damp hair with Tresemme Repair and Protect 7 then brush through with The Wet Brush to detangle.

2. Create a deep-set side parting over the arch of one eyebrow, then blow-dry the hair smooth with the ghd helios dryer.

3. Clip in pre-blunt cut Hidden Crown Hair extensions for a super blunt finish.

4. Flat iron paper-thin sections with a smoothing brush and the ghd platinum plus styler.

5. Run a Tresemme Anti-Frizz Sheet over any frizz and flyaways.

6. Finish with a mist of Tresemme Pro Pure SMOOTH spray for added shine.”

The last hairstyle is a look that ton of celebrities have been rocking lately – the “flirty and flipped out” look, which Justine says is “great for a sexy retro look and playful date.”

Get the look:

1. “Prep dry hair by flat ironing with the ghd platinum plus styler.

2. Section a triangular section from any side parting and clip away with KitschxJustine creaseless clips.

3. Gather the top half of hair and clip away.

4. Clip in Hidden Crown Hair clip-in extensions to the bottom half, then use the ghd soft curl iron to flip ends up.

6. Gather the top of the hair with a smoothing brush and Tresemme Micro Mist hairspray then secure with a snag-free elastic.

7. Attach a Hidden Crown Hair ponytail extension, then cut the length to match the length of the bottom half of the hair.

8. Wrap a piece of hair around the base, then use the ghd soft curl iron to flip ends up.

9. Release the front piece of hair, then flat iron to the side and use a toothbrush and Oribe Rock Hair Gel to direct the hair behind the ear.”