Olivia Culpo’s Hairstylist Shares How You Can Get A Flirty Ponytail For Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is around the corner & if you’re looking to try a new hairstyle, Olivia Culpo’s hairstylist, Justine Marjan, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the exact steps to follow for a ponytail!

When it comes to Valentine’s Day, everyone wants to look their best, whether you’re having a date night or just hanging with your girlfriends for a Galentine’s Day party. Luckily, Olivia Culpo’s, 27, hairstylist, Justine Marjan, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, how you can create a gorgeous ponytail in just five simple steps. Olivia is always switching up her hairstyles, but one look that she seriously loves is a pony. There are so many different ways to rock one – whether it’s high or low, and you can add texture by curling your hair first, or you can go for a sleek ponytail and straighten your strands.

A ponytail is such a cute and easy look that is both effortless and sexy, and Justine shared, “A ponytail is a great look if you’re wearing an off the shoulder dress or something with a high neckline so you can show off your shoulders. I love a high ponytail to lift up the face and the texture of the pony still makes it seem relaxed and effortless.”

To get the look, Justine shared the five steps to follow, which you can see below.

“1. Prep dry hair by brushing through with The Wet Brush to detangle.

2. Gather hair half up by spraying a smoothing brush with Tresemme Micro Mist Hairspray in Extend and brushing upwards. Then secure with a snag-free elastic.

3. Repeat on the bottom section, securing the hair to the first ponytail with another elastic.

4. Pre-curl a Hidden Crown Hair ponytail extension by twisting small pieces around the ghd soft curl iron in alternate directions then separate curls with a wide-tooth comb.

5. Attach the ponytail extension then spray Oribe Dry Texture Spray through the length of the pony for more lift and volume.”