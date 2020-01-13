How To Get Jennifer Lopez’s Sleek Ponytail At 2020 Critic’s Choice Awards: Hairstylist’s Exact Steps

Jennifer Lopez slayed the red carpet at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards in LA on Jan. 12 when she rocked a long & voluminous wavy ponytail & her hairstylist shared the exact steps to get her look!

Jennifer Lopez, 50, always makes a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards in LA on January 12. JLo looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she arrived wearing a skintight champagne Georges Hobeika gown with sheer mesh cutouts on the side, revealing her tiny waist and toned abs. She accessorized her fabulous look with dazzling diamond Harry Winston jewels and a matching Jimmy Choo Ciggy clutch. While we loved her entire ensemble, it was her glam that truly stole the show, and her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, shared with HollywoodLife, the exact steps he took to achieve her glamorous hairdo.

While JLo’s hair looked super intricate, Color Wow Creative Director and celebrity hairstylist, Chris Appleton, actually only followed four steps to get her look, and you can follow his steps below.

STEP 1: “Begin prepping the hair with the Color Wow Dream Coat Anti-Humidity Hair Treatment to create a strong base and add shine. It’s important to use on damp hair and apply the product in sections. Then blow-dry the hair to create a smooth finish.

STEP 2: “Next, take a large curling iron to give definition and bounce to the hair.

STEP 3: Apply the Color Wow Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray to the hairline and use a blow dryer to sleek the hair back around from the face and into a halo section allowing the hair to cascade down like a waterfall.

STEP 4: Finish the look with a toothbrush around the hairline and polish the look with the Color Wow EXTRA Mist-ical Shine Spray to create a glossy finish.”