Shampoo & Conditioner: 25+ Products That Will Revive Dry & Dull Winter Hair

With the new year & winter in full swing, it’s time to upgrade your hair care routine & we rounded up the best new shampoos & conditioners that will transform your dry, dull hair into silky smooth, hydrated locks!

The winter can be seriously harsh on not just your skin, but your hair too. The cold weather can dry out your strands and leave your hair feeling brittle and dull. So, to help you get your hair back to its smooth and shiny state, we rounded up all of the best new shampoos and conditioners, which you can see when you click through the gallery above! No matter what type of hair you have – thin, thick, coarse, dry – there’s something for everyone on the list! One of our favorite new products is the L’Oréal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Super Detangler Conditioner which is formulated with a variety of vitamins and fine castor oil. The entire Elvive Dream Lengths Collection strengthens the hair’s length and helps seal split ends.

Another great option for maximum moisture is the R+Co ATLANTIS Moisturizing B5 Shampoo which is formulated with vitamin B5, prickly pear stem extract, vitamin E, glycerin, and nettle extract which work together to strengthen and moisturize your hair leaving it shiny and soft. If you’re looking for a vegan option, the INOAR Go Vegan Hydration & Nutrition Conditioner is the way to go. A blend of coconut oil and shea butter helps to hydrate and repair damaged and overstyled hair, plus the products were specially formulated for a quick rinse, using less water to save the planet’s natural resources.

If you color your hair and are looking for options that will preserve your color while providing moisture, look no further than the BioSilk Silk Therapy With Organic Coconut Oil Moisturizing Conditioner. This color-safe conditioner is formulated with organic coconut oil to nourish and strengthen your hair while bringing out your vibrancy and leaving you with soft, smooth and silky hair. The Wella Professionals INVIGO Brilliance Color Protection Shampoo is also a great option for colored hair as the shampoo enhances colored hair while softening thick and brittle hair caused by dying.

One of our favorite new products is definitely the Wander Beauty All Inclusive Shampoo and Body Wash, which is perfect for traveling. This 2-in-1 shampoo and body wash is sulfate-free and transforms from a gel to foam to give you a creamy lather.

