Fashion
Priyanka Chopra Shows Major Leg In Orange Cardigan & Announces She’s The New Face Of Crocs

Crocs/MEGA
Priyanka Chopra 'The Best Years of a Life' premiere, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 18 May 2019 Wearing Georges Hobeika
Priyanka Chopra puts her best foot forward as she's unveiled as an ambassador for shoe brand, Crocs. The 37-year-old Indian actress, married to Nick Jonas, poses in a pair of the sandals for the 'Come As You Are' campaign. She poses in an orange knit dress and a pair of yellow 'classic slides'. Priyanka and other global ambassadors, including Zooey Deschanel and Yang Mi, will "inspire fans to feel comfortable in their own shoes" - and will be joined by so-called 'One-of-a-Kind' influencers to promote the company. Terence Reilly, Crocs Chief Marketing Officer, said: "Our new lineup of global brand ambassadors and 'One-of-a-Kind' ambassadors offer the perfect mix of star power and authentic representation." Please credit CROCS / MEGA. 22 Jan 2020 Pictured: Priyanka Chopra Jonas for Crocs. Photo credit: CROCS / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA590782_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Glammed-up Priyanka Chopra heads to dinner after spending nearly five hours in the chair at Meche salon. The actress showed off her luscious locks while sporting a graphic print dress with a plunging neckline and thigh slit.Pictured: Priyanka ChopraBACKGRID USA 7 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Priyanka Chopra 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020 Wearing Cristina Ottaviano View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Priyanka Chopra is officially a global ambassador for the shoe brand, Crocs & the actress looks gorgeous in a button-down orange sweater for the new 2020 campaign!

In a recent twist of events, Priyanka Chopra, 37, was just announced as the global ambassador for the shoe brand Crocs. The actress is set to star in the 2020 campaign, “Come As You Are,” alongside the rest of the “One-of-a-Kind” ambassadors including actress Zooey Deschanel, South Korean singer Kim Sejeong, Japanese actress Suzu Hirose, and Chinese actress Yang Mi. Priyanka looks gorgeous in the latest photo released by the brand which pictures her leaning against a staircase wearing a fuzzy bright orange cardigan. In the photo, Priyanka wore the cozy button-down sweater as a dress styled with a pair of matching orange slide sandals covered in a bunch of charms. She topped her look off with layered necklaces, a bright orange lip, and a gorgeous blowout with her hair down and parted in the middle with chestnut highlights.

Terence Reilly, Chief Marketing Officer of Crocs, said in a press release, “Priyanka embodies the ethos of ‘Come As You Are’ with her unique and expressive style and fashion sensibility. As the campaign transitions into empowering people to proclaim and express their one-of-a-kindness, she will be a beacon for how some of our newest 2020 collections can be uniquely styled to suit individual personalities and lifestyles, showcasing that being yourself, being comfortable and looking stylish are not mutually exclusive.”

Priyanka has been a UNICEF ambassador for over a decade and she partnered with Crocs back in December, to donate 50,000 pairs of Crocs Classic clogs to the children of Belize in need.

Priyanka rarely endorses brands so the fact that she’s the newest global ambassador for Crocs means she must seriously love the brand. While only one photo was released so far, we cannot wait to see Priyanka star in the 2020 campaign!