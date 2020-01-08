Priyanka Chopra Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction By Lifting Up Plunging Dress On Night Out

Priyanka Chopra expertly avoided a wild wardrobe malfunction while wearing a plunging dress on a night out by hiding her chest from photographers in Beverly Hills.

There’s nothing worse than when a super sexy outfit betrays you by revealing all in public! Luckily, Priyanka Chopra was prepared for the worst when she emerged from a salon in Beverly Hills on Jan. 7. The actress was aware that photographers were waiting for her outside the building, so she made sure that she didn’t have a wardrobe malfunction in front of the flashing cameras! Priyanka was wearing a super sexy, plunging Versace dress, which she paired with a black blazer, for her night out. However, she made sure to hold up the top of the dress so her chest was covered in front of the paparazzi.

Priyanka completed her look with her hair blown out into gorgeous curls. She wore black pumps and a bold red lipstick. It was much different from the casual look she rocked while arriving to the salon earlier in the day, which was complete with her hair in a bun, sunglasses and black pants. Two days before her trip to the salon, Priyanka was glammed up once again while attending the Golden Globe Awards with her husband, Nick Jonas. The two took the stage to present together at the show, and Priyanka looked absolutely stunning.

For the award show, she wore an off-the-shoulder pink gown, which accentuated her figure perfectly. She once again paired the look with a red lipstick, and her hair swept to the side in curls. After the show, she changed into a sheer skirt for dinner with her man. What a perfect date night!

Priyanka and Nick recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in Dec. 2019. They were together for less than seven months when they tied the knot in multiple lavish wedding ceremonies. What a year it’s been!