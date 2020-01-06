See Pic
Hollywood Life

Priyanka Chopra Wears Sexy See-Through Skirt For Dinner With Nick Jonas After Golden Globes 

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra after Golden Globes
SplashNews
Nick Jonas and his stunning wife Priyanka Chopra-Jonas were seen leaving dinner at 'Craigs' Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA Pictured: Nick Jonas,Priyanka Chopra Ref: SPL5138300 060120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: THEREALSPW / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Turkey Rights
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are seen leaving the royal Monceau Hotel and heading to take a boat ride on the Seine, in Paris. Pictured: Nick Jonas,Priyanka Chopra Ref: SPL5100049 240619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Finland Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas 'The Best Years of a Life' premiere, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 18 May 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Entertainment Editor

Priyanka Chopra nailed her second look of the night following the Golden Globes on January 5! The actress stunned in a sultry sheer skirt as she made her way to Craig’s for a late night dinner with hubby, Nick Jonas!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas traded in their Golden Globes after-party invites for a romantic dinner date following the awards show on Sunday night. The couple, who wed on December 1, 2018, hit up West Hollywood hotspot, Craig’s, where they were photographed making their way into the restaurant. Priyanka wore a black sleeveless top with a sheer, embellished black skirt during the post-Globes outing.

The Quantico alum, 37, showed off her amazing figure in the see-through number and carried a turquoise bag. She donned her signature red lip, a brighter shade than her darker red lip she rocked on the Globes red carpet. Priyanka kept her same hairstyle for dinner with her loose waves down and still very much intact.

Before the pair stepped out for dinner, Priyanka turned heads on the red carpet in a pink off-the-shoulder gown and a Bulgari diamond wreath necklace. Meanwhile, Nick, 27, kept on his same silky black suit that he wore on the red carpet. The singer’s Prada tassel tie stood out as the perfect statement piece. And, of course, they were each other’s best accessory at the first awards show of the season.

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra after Golden Globes

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas head to dinner after the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5, 2020. (Photo credit: SplashNews)

“[Priyanka and Nick] were hand-in-hand as they walked inside,” an eyewitness told HollywoodLife exclusively of Priyanka and Nick’s Golden Globes entrance. “He kissed her on the cheek and cusped the small of her back as he led her to the show,” the insider added.

During their red carpet interview, Nick and Priyanka gushed over their new German shepherd puppy, Gino. The couple revealed that they tried to bring their new addition to the 77th annual ceremony, but were sadly told “no.”

“We thought about bringing him tonight, but they said no,” Nick said of Gino during the red carpet telecast on E!. “He’s the best. She [Priyanka] surprised me on our anniversary with a new German shepherd puppy named Gino.”