Angelina Jolie: How She Feels About Brad Pitt Shading Their Failed Marriage In SAG Awards Speech

Angelina Jolie ‘heard about what was said’ when her ex, Brad Pitt, accepted his SAG Award for Best Supporting Actor and, as a result, is making an effort to maintain her ‘peace of mind.’

Angelina Jolie, 44, isn’t particularly interested in what her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, 56, said during his Screen Actors Guild award acceptance speech on Jan. 19. “Angelina doesn’t watch awards shows and neither do her kids,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, adding, “it’s never been of interest to them or something they talk about and that’s a good thing because she would not want the kids watching Brad’s speech.” The speech in question was, in fact, rather scathing to Brad and Angelina’s failed married and subsequent divorce in 2016.

Upon receiving his award, Brad began his acceptance speech by saying, “I’ve got to add this to my Tinder profile,” to uproarious laughs from his fellow actors and colleagues. Later on in his speech, Brad quipped, “Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part…guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get along with his wife.” While it’s unclear whether the jab was pointed to his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, 50 — who was also in the crowd — or to Angie, the Girl, Interrupted Oscar winner was still hurt by the words. “She’s heard about what was said and has no interest in watching it,” the source went on.

Naturally, instead of focusing on what’s being said about her past marriage and relationship with Brad, Angelina is choosing to look ahead and prioritize her work and children. “In order to maintain her peace of mind she makes a very conscious choice to avoid reading things online about herself or Brad or their divorce, she doesn’t look for drama and is focused on her kids and her work, the rest of it is just noise.”

Brad, meanwhile, is in the middle of the limelight this awards season. He recently received his fourth acting Oscar nomination for his work in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood and appears to be well on his way to a win. Brad already has a Golden Globe, Critic’s Choice Award, and his recent SAG honor to his name, with pundits predicting he will soon add his first acting Oscar to his mantel. On top of that, the internet exploded when former couple Jen and Brad collided at the SAG awards, sharing a tender moment as they passed by one another backstage.

For Angelina, though, her focus is solely on her kids and upcoming projects. She’s been spending a lot of time with her six children she and Brad share, and even took them on an international trip during her press tour for Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil. As award season comes to a close, it will be interesting to see what Brad says — or doesn’t say — about his family in the coming weeks.