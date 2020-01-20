Jennifer Lopez is a bare-faced beauty! The singer has less than two weeks to go before she makes her Super Bowl debut with Shakira on Feb. 2.

Jennifer Lopez, 50, is flawless. The “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer took to Instagram to share yet another stunning photo of herself and her enviable complexion. J.Lo looked laid back and fresh-faced in her cozy white sweater and messy bun, up-do while enjoying some water from a blinged out water bottle. The date on the glittering blue bottle read, “02-02-2020,” which just happens to be the date for this year’s Super Bowl in Miami! Jennifer is set to headline the Half Time show with Colombian singer Shakira, and we cannot wait to see what the ladies do.

The Bronx native captioned the Insta pic, “Happy Sunday! ✌🏽week countdown until the Super Bowl = time for a new bling cup 💎🥤!!! Head over to my TikTok to take on the #JLoSuperBowlChallenge.” While many of her friends and followers left heart or flame emojis, others couldn’t help but express how psyched they were to see Jennifer take the stage! One fan couldn’t contain their excitement and said, “Looking forward to seeing you!!!” while another follower said exactly what we were all thinking, “Going to be a tremendous show 💯🙌🏼”

The post came just hours before she walked the red carpet at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards! She rocked a gorgeous off-the-shoulder black gown which was a custom design by Georges Hobeika and looked so sleek with her hair pulled back. The glam singer was dripping in diamond with over $9 million of Harry Winston jewels, and looked like an absolute princess. Her handsome fiancee Alex Rodriguez, 44, was right by her side and the duo posed for photos together on the red carpet.

J.Lo was nominated for her first-ever SAG Award in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role as Ramona in Hustlers. When reacting to the nomination back in December, Jennifer teared up while thanking her fellow actors on Instagram.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been nominated for a SAG Award before,” she said in the clip while appearing to work out on an elliptical. “I am so excited and so humbled to be recognized by my fellow actors out there. Acting was my first love along with dancing and I just can’t believe all this is happening.” She continued, offering fans hope when it comes to their own careers, saying, “It could happen. It’s happening. Thank you very much. I feel like I already won. Thank you to SAG Awards. I’ll see you guys there!”