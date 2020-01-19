Jennifer Lopez Looks Sleek At The SAGs & Cuddles Up To A.Rod On The Carpet

Jennifer Lopez is absolutely stunning on the SAG Awards red carpet, where she is up for first SAG Award ever!

She might be Jenny from the block, but now she has a lot — like a SAG Award nomination! Jennifer Lopez has arrived, ya’ll! The Hustlers actress looks absolutely amazing at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, rocking a gorgeous off-the-shoulder black gown. The Super Bowl performer looked sleek as ever with her hair pulled back and two pieces framing her face. She also donned over $9 million of Harry Winston diamonds. Of course, she also has the best arm candy of the night, too, with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez by her side. The couple cuddled and giggled on the red carpet before heading inside, where J.Lo is up for a SAG!

J.Lo is nominated this evening for her first ever SAG Award in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role of Ramona in Hustlers. When reacting to the nomination back in December, Jennifer teared up while thanking her fellow actors on Instagram. “I don’t think I’ve ever been nominated for a SAG Award before,” she said in the clip, while appearing to work out on an elliptical. “I am so excited and so humbled to be recognized by my fellow actors out there. Acting was my first love along with dancing and I just can’t believe all this is happening.” She continued, offering fans hope when it comes to their own careers, saying, “It could happen. It’s happening. Thank you very much. I feel like I already won. Thank you to SAG Awards. I’ll see you guys there!”

Jennifer also showed her immense gratitude in the caption of the video, writing, “Holding back tears… means so much to me to be recognized by my fellow actors!!! Thank you so much to @sagawards for this nomination. it truly means the world to me!!! NEVER GIVE UP!!”

Joining the Hustlers actress in the category are Laura Dern (A Marriage Story), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), and both Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman for Bombshell.