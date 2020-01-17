Kylie Jenner Rocks Sexy Skintight Outfit & 20 More Times The KarJenners Showed Their Tiny Waists

Kylie Jenner looked fabulous when she showed off her curvaceous figure in a skintight patterned ensemble featuring a long-sleeve top tucked into matching leggings while out in LA on Jan. 16.

Kylie Jenner, 22, is always rocking some sort of sexy ensemble and that’s exactly what she did when she headed to Polacheck’s jewelers in Calabasas on Thursday, Jan. 16. Kylie showed off her curvaceous frame in a skintight long-sleeve black and beige Maisie Wilen Ys101 Crewneck Top tucked into the matching pair of high-waisted Maisie Wilen Ys302 Leggings. Her outfit was so tight and fitted, it looked more like a bodysuit than a two-piece set. Kylie accessorized her revealing ensemble with a pair of black and gray Nike Dunk Sb High Mf Doom Sneakers and a By Far Rachel Croc-Effect Bag in Grey. She topped her look off with a gorgeous blowout, parting her jet-black hair to the side in effortless waves. A cat-eye and nude matte lip completed her flawless glam.

Kylie loves showing off her figure in skintight outfits and lately, she’s been wearing a ton of form-fitting bodysuits and outfits. Just the other day on Jan. 8, Kylie posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram wearing another skintight Maisie Wilen two-piece set. This time, Kylie wore the bright orange Ys105 Turtleneck tucked into Ys304 Leggings. The entire outfit was sheer and covered in holes, revealing a lot of skin, and Kylie accessorized with colorful Nike Dunk Low Sb Sneakers, an Oscar Heyman Pear Shape Ring, a Shay Silver Diamond Band Ring, and Luv AJ Palermo Hoop Earrings. Aside from these two looks, Kylie posted photos from a ski trip back in December rocking a $62 white Naked Wardrobe The NW All Body Jumpsuit with fur Chanel accessories. She rocked the same exact bodysuit in black on Dec. 20.

Kylie isn’t the only KarJenner who loves showing off their tiny waist and curvy figure, in fact, all of her sisters do it often. Khloe Kardashian, 35, just rocked a skintight outfit when she was out in LA on Jan. 16. She threw on a pair of super high-waisted House of CB Kaman Suede Leggings with a button-down top tied into a crop top, revealing her tiny waist. She accessorized with a pair of nude Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps and a Hermes Emerald Crocodile 35 Birkin Bag.

There have been so many times the KarJenners have shown off their tiny waists and you can click through the gallery above to see all of their sexy looks!