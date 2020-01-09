Kylie Jenner Rocks Skintight Orange Jumpsuit In Mirror Selfie Inside Her Huge Purse Closet — See Pic

Kylie Jenner sported an interesting wardrobe choice while cleaning out her purse closet in a brand new mirror selfie she posted to Instagram!

That’s one way to clean a closet! Kylie Jenner donned a tight orange jumpsuit on Jan. 8 while doing some organizing in her enormous purse closet and shared the apparel choice to her fans on Instagram. “closet clean out ✨✨,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 22, captioned the mirror selfie. Kylie’s closet was lined wall-to-wall with various purses in shades of green, pink, black and every color in between. For her cleaning-time ensemble, Kylie appeared to wear two different sneakers — or at least two sneakers with varying designs — during the cleaning session. But the center piece was totally her vibrant orange jumpsuit.

The outfit wholly cinched every bit of Kylie’s toned body and accentuated her figure perfectly. This particular ensemble also featured a slew of holes throughout, which partially revealed what was beneath Kylie’s outfit. Her long sleeves ran all the way to the base of Kylie’s fingers, where she sported a number of bejeweled rings and a long, pink polish manicure. Finally, the turtleneck cut ran up Kylie’s neck, bringing the focus to her face, which was partially hidden by her hand and phone.

Kylie’s latest snap to her Instagram was definitely eye-catching, but she’s been showing different sides of herself on social media within the last few days! On Jan. 7, Kylie shared a gorgeous throwback pic where she showed off her bare, pregnant belly from when she was expecting her sweet little girl, Stormi Webster, 23 mos. Kylie couldn’t get over how much time had passed since the pic was taken! “Throwback,” she captioned the pic. “Pregnant with my baby girl. I can’t believe my daughter will be two soon.” Time truly does fly!

Along with the snaps featuring her best looks and throwback photos, Kylie has been using her social media to also document her adorable daughter, as she grows up right before our eyes. On the same day Kylie posted her throwback snap, her Instagram story featured the Lip Kit mogul cuddling up with Stormi right before bedtime! At one point during the short clips, Kylie even put her arm ever so lovingly around Stormi, who was particularly fascinated by the filter Kylie was using on the app! Although fans didn’t get any Stormi snaps with her latest pic, they nevertheless love to see any new threads Kylie is sporting, and her orange jumpsuit is no exception!