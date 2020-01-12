Kylie Jenner Stuns In Fitted Black Shirt & Skirt After Showing Off Her $14M Car Collection

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Jan. 11 to show off a gorgeous pic of herself posing in a flattering black outfit with Spanish singer Rosalía.

Kylie Jenner, 22, knows how to get her followers’ attention and that’s exactly what she did on Jan. 11 when she posted a new Instagram photo of herself looking flawless. In the stunning snapshot, the makeup mogul can be seen posing with Spanish singer Rosalía, 26, on a black couch as they both give confident looks to the camera. Kylie is wearing a long-sleeved black fitted top, a long matching skirt, and black heeled boots in the pic and Rosalía, who was tagged in the post, is wearing a long-sleeved red and white patterned jumpsuit and white sneakers. Although Kylie didn’t specify the meaning behind the photo, she captioned it with a diamond ring emoji. Rosalía also shared the photo with a caption that seemed to respond to Kylie’s. “I said yessss💍,” it read and Kylie playfully responded with “Taken.”

It didn’t take fans long to respond to Kylie’s post with some positive comments. “So beautiful,” one comment read while another called the pic “lovely”. “My 2 favs together,” a third user wrote. Others left red and black heart emojis.

Kylie’s latest pic comes after she wowed followers when she showed off her incredible $14 million car collection in a series of Instagram pics on Jan. 10. In the photos, she can be seen posing in various ways as she stands next to her various impressive automobiles, including a custom ice blue Rolls Royce Wraith which has engraved nameplates and a starlit ceiling in it. Some of the cars that her ex Travis Scott, 27, gifted her could also be seen, including a $1.4 million Ferrari LaFerrari and a vintage Rolls Royce.

It’s always awesome to see Kylie’s amazing life through her posts! We look forward to seeing what else she’ll share this year.