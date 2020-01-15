Selena Gomez looked edgy & fabulous when she rocked a deep burgundy lip, front bangs & massive hoops while promoting her new album, “RARE,” in NYC on Jan. 14.

Selena Gomez, 27, has been slaying her style lately while promoting her new album, “RARE,” and her latest look may just be one of our favorites. Sels headed to the PUMA flagship store in New York City on January 14 when she looked edgy and sexy with a dramatic face of makeup. Selena threw her brown hair back into a high messy ponytail, done by hairstylist Marissa Marino, showcasing new long and voluminous front bangs that covered her forehead and sides of her face. She topped her look off with a deep burgundy lip and a dark black smokey eye. While we loved her glam, it was her pair of huge white Fenty Noodle Hoop Earrings that stole the show, as they made her makeup pop.

As for her outfit, Sels rocked an oversized gray button-down Toteme Houndstooth Boxy-Fit Shirt with a pair of matching baggy Toteme Houndstooth Straight-Leg Trousers. On top of her matching set, Selena rocked a long white knee-length Everlane Sleeping Bag Puffer Coat, which she chose to keep unzipped. A gold Cartier Santos De Cartier Necklace and a pair of Puma Rs x Sneaker Reinvent shoes completed her edgy, athleisure look.

Lately, Selena has been switching up her entire look. From her glam to her style – Sels has been opting for edgier outfits and more dramatic glam, and it’s seriously working for her. One trend that Selena has been loving lately is a retro, vintage-inspired style and aside from her dark brown ’90s lip at the PUMA party, she just rocked a sexy ’60s style hairstyle.

Sels rocked a half-up hairdo, done by hairstylist, Marissa Marino, when she was the special guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in NYC on Jan. 13. The ends of her hair were flipped up, while her front bangs were swept to the side. A stunning thick black cat eyeliner, done by makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, tied her entire look together. We have been loving all of Selena’s “RARE” press tour looks and you can click through the gallery above to see all of her gorgeous looks.