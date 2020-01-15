See Pics
Hollywood Life

Kate Middleton Is All Smiles While Out With Prince William Amidst Meghan & Harry Drama

Rex/Shutterstock
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Hugo Burnand/Clarence House/REX/Shutterstock (1310831b) Prince William Prince William with his bride Catherine the Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Official Portraits of the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, London, Britain - 29 Apr 2011 Official Royal Wedding pictures released by Clarence House show the bride and groom in the throne room at Buckingham Palace with Bridesmaids and Page boys along with other members of the Royal Family
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit City Hall Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to Bradford, UK - 15 Jan 2020
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William Easter Sunday service, St George's Chapel, Windsor, UK - 21 Apr 2019
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge officially open V&A Dundee Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to Dundee, Scotland, UK - 29 Jan 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

As the British Royal Family deals with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to ‘step back’ from their duties, Kate Middleton looked like she didn’t have a care in the world.

If the chaos caused by Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle’s decision to give up their royal family duties was affecting Kate Middleton, she certainly didn’t look like it on Jan. 15. The 38-year-old Duchess of Cambridge was seen with a broad smile on her face while touring Bradford with her husband, Prince William, 37. Kate, dressed in a fetching forest green coat, seemed happy during her and William’s first public engagement together in two months, and the first following Harry and Meghan’s announcement. While in Bradford, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with young people and employers, before visiting a community project that aims to strengthen bonds between grandparents and their young children.

The last time Kate and William had a public engagement like this was a Nov. 12 charity event in London. Since then, a lot has changed within the House of Windsor. Harry and Meghan announced that they would “step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.” The decision (unfairly dubbed “Megxit,” as if Meghan was the impetus behind this change and not something else, like the well-documented unfair treatment she has suffered at the hands of the British press) will see Harry, Meghan, and Prince Archie “balance [their] time between the United Kingdom and North America.”

At first, Queen Elizabeth II seemed a bit annoyed by the announcement. “Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” the official Royal Communications office said in a statement. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that we will take time to work through.” However, it seemed those “complicated issues” were quickly resolved, because a few days later, after the initial statement, the Queen seemed happy with Harry and Meghan’s move.  “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.”

Rex/Shutterstock
Rex/Shutterstock

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family,” the Queen’s statement added. As for Kate and William, while she hasn’t spoken about her in-laws’ decision, Prince William (in a joint statement with his brother) denied rumors that his relationship with Harry was “strained.”