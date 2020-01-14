Kim Kardashian Awkwardly Sits Just Feet Away From Tristan Thompson At Lakers Game

As Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson, hit the court while playing the L.A. Lakers on Jan. 13, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were RIGHT on the sidelines in courtside seats!

Tristan Thompson was back in Los Angeles as the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Los Angeles Lakers in L.A. on Jan. 13, and a VERY familiar face was sitting courtside at the game — his ex, Khloe Kardashian’s, sister, Kim Kardashian! Kim attended the game with her husband, Kanye West, and her top-notch seats were right on the sidelines…just feet away from where Tristan was playing on the court. Kim wore snakeskin pants and an oversized jacket, and cameras caught her chowing down on french fries as she took in the game. She completed her courtside look with her hair in a half ponytail and silver booties. The Lakers wound up winning the game 128-99.

It’s unclear if Kim and Tristan had any interaction at the game. However, it likely wouldn’t have been too awkward if they had a run-in, as Tristan seems to be on amicable terms with the KarJenner clan these days. In December, he attended the family’s Christmas Eve party, and Khloe has made a point to maintain a friendly co-parenting relationship with the NBA star, who she shares daughter, True Thompson, 1, with. However, it has taken them nearly a year to get to this point.

At the end of Jan. 2019, reports surfaced that Tristan had cheated on Khloe with KarJenner family friend, Jordyn Woods, during a late night party in L.A. Jordyn eventually admitted that Tristan kissed her. This was the second time that Tristan had been caught being unfaithful — the first was less than one year earlier, just days before Khloe gave birth to True in 2018.

Khloe gave Tristan another chance after the first incident, but she ended things for good after the Jordyn scandal. However, Tristan has been trying to win Khloe back for months. On recent episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which were filmed in June, he got her a diamond necklace, as well as a massive diamond ring for her birthday. He also often leaves gushing comments on her Instagram photos. Still, Khloe has not given in, and the two remain broken up.