Britney Spears ‘can’t wait for spring’ in her latest Instagram snap she shared with her fans and followers, sporting a snakeskin bikini and gorgeous diamond choker!

If there’s anyone who knows how to rock a bikini, it’s Britney Spears! The “Break The Ice” singer posted a new snap to Instagram on Jan. 9, where she wore a sexy snakeskin bikini and flaunted her incredibly fit and toned body for her over 23 million followers. Britney worked a quiet confidence in the snap, as she gazed at the camera and sported a smokey eye to bring out her beautiful eyes. With her blonde hair tussled naturally, Britney also wore a diamond encrusted choker that added some glamour to the fun and flirty look. “Can’t wait for spring,” she captioned the snap, which featured a slew of emojis including a fish, flower, and bikini! She looked so great in the pic, but it’s all due to a lot of hard work she has been putting in with her rigorous exercises.

The “Circus” singer has never been one to shy away from showing her fans just how hard she works to get the results she wants for her ideal body. And on Jan. 2, Britney, once again, took to her social media platform to share the Yoga routine that she started in the new year! While donning a purple bikini and her signature smokey eye, Britney told her followers in an Instagram video that she would be doing some Yoga to open up her back and chest. The video then cut to Britney warming up for her flow, but even she admitted that it was all new to her. “I’m a beginner and it’s kind of hard to let go….learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body,” she wrote in her caption. But even she couldn’t resist being outside and enjoying Mother Nature, which the pop princess referred to as “no joke….she grounds me and helps me find my feet and always opens my mind when I step outside….!!!!”

Of course, it’s not only Yoga that Britney does while she’s enjoying some sun. The pop star has also shown off her intense swim skills and shared the stringent amount of laps she did in the pool when posting to her Instagram on Nov. 3, 2019! “Usually in the mornings I swim 20 laps,” Britney began her video post. “But this morning, I’m going to go for 60. Do you think I can do it?” And she did! Britney completed her 60 laps in the pool and chronicled her whole workout with a high speed video of the singer swimming back and forth in her pool, set to Madonna‘s “Human Nature.” No wonder she’s so fit!

After turning 38 on Dec. 2, Britney is clearly showing her fans she doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon. Just like her, we are so ready for Spring! Although we have weeks to wait for the first bloom, fans can look forward to seeing what Britney shares next on her social media!