Stormi Webster, 23 Mos., Gets Creative While Covering Mom Kylie Jenner’s Leggings In Glitter

Kylie Jenner’s little girl is turning into quite the artist! Kylie shared an adorable new video of Stormi playing with glittery paint, and the makeup mogul even let her clothes be

Stormi Webster looks like she picked up a fun new hobby. Kylie Jenner loves sharing updates regarding her nearly two-year-old daughter on social media, and on Jan. 7, it was from a painting session in the backyard. Kylie posted a photo of a multi-colored painting that Stormi made, as well as a video of the little girl rubbing glitter all over her mom’s Good American leggings. The pants are already covered in glitter at that point, and Kylie doesn’t hesitate to let Stormi run up and put even more on the backside. SO cute!

Stormi is growing up right before our eyes, and it’s hard to believe that we’re less than one month away from her second birthday. Kylie is clearly feeling quite emotional over the impending big day, as earlier this week, she reminisced on her pregnancy by sharing a throwback photo of her bare baby bump. However, she also recently revealed on her Instagram Story that she’s hard at work on planning her baby girl’s party with Mindy Weiss. Kylie shared that the bash will be themed ‘StormiWorld 2.0,’ following the INSANE first birthday party she threw in 2019.

Kylie is currently not together with Stormi’s father, Travis Scott — they split at the end of September — but, considering they’ve remained so amicable since the breakup, we can expect them to reunite at the party. The exes already spent Thanksgiving and Christmas together, and have been vocal about how committed they are to co-parenting Stormi.

Earlier this week, Kylie and Travis exchanged some flirty comments on Instagram, which even has fans wondering if they could be back together. Either way, Stormi is clearly surrounded by SO much love, and parents who support even her messiest habits!