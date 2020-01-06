Chris Evans Helped Scarlett Johansson Avoid A Wardrobe Malfunction At Golden Globes —Watch

Captain America to the rescue! Fans are beside themselves after seeing Chris Evans fix Scarlett Johansson’s gown at the Golden Globes, avoiding a big tumble onstage.

Chris Evans may have left Captain America behind, but he’s still got that Steve Rogers wholesomeness inside of him. Chris, 38, came to his longtime Avengers co-star Scarlett Johansson‘s rescue when her massive dress at the 2020 Golden Globes was making it difficult to get around. Scarlett, 35, looked like a princess in her voluminous red ballgown, but the huge skirt was getting in her way while she and Chris were onstage to present an award. As they awarded Rocket Man‘s Taron Egerton with Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film, the duo had to step out of shot for his speech. But a video taken from the audience (watch it below) shows what was happening on their side of the stage.

Chris scooped up Scarlett’s skirt and dragged her away! He made sure, of course, that it was perfectly fluffed up for when the camera panned back to them. Scarlett gave Chris a quick squeeze and had a huge smile on her face as she silently thanked him, which was caught on camera. It was a sweet moment for the friends, who had worked together as Captain America and Black Widow from 2012’s The Avengers, to 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. It’s been almost a year, so we can safely tell you that both Steve and Natasha died in that film, so there’s no chance (yet) of them coming back for another film together. Obviously, Marvel fans were swooning about Chris’ chivalrous move.

“I love what is happening at the back,” one fan commented on the video, which was technically supposed to show Taron’s big win. “Look at these two,” another tweeted, including the crying emoji and heart eyes emoji. “I’m sorry but I’m focusing on Chris and Scarlett behind.” Another fan responded with, “As an #evansson fan, THANK YOU FOR THIS VIDEO,” tweeted a Chris/Scarlett shipper. Sorry about that one, kids. It’s unclear if Chris is currently dating anyone, but Scarlett is engaged to Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, 37. Not happening!

The most significant Golden Globe win of the night so far: Taron Egerton beats Leo and Eddie, may well be on his way to an Oscar nom! pic.twitter.com/hmOG1uLB2I — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) January 6, 2020

This isn’t Chris’ first time getting caught being a total gentleman at an awards show. He had all of Hollywood swooning at the 2019 Oscars, when he leapt out of his seat to help Regina King, 48, get onstage after she started to trip over her gown. Who is Cap going to help next?