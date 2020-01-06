Angelina Jolie & Vivienne, 11, Go On Shopping Date As Brad Pitt Wins Big At Golden Globes

While Brad Pitt was having the night of his life at the Golden Globes, his ex, Angelina Jolie, was keeping things much more low-key on a shopping outing with the pair’s adorable daughter, Vivienne.

Angelina Jolie was far from the glamorous Golden Globe Awards with dozens of other Hollywood A-listers on Jan. 5. Instead, the actress spent some quality time with her 11-year-old daughter, Vivienne. The mom/daughter duo went shopping in Los Angeles, with Angie rocking minimal makeup and a long, black coat. She wore nude flats for the casual outing, and also had sunglasses on her head. Meanwhile, Vivienne looked adorable in her floral pants and white sweatshirt. She’s looking more and more like her mom every day!

At the same time that Angelina and Vivienne were enjoying their shopping date, Angie’s ex (and Vivienne’s dad), Brad Pitt, was having himself QUITE a night at the Golden Globes. He took home the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for his role in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. The film also won for Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), while Quentin Tarantino took home the honor of Best Screenplay for writing the film. Brad received a standing ovation when he accepted his award, and the crowd was cracking up during his speech.

Brad has been single since he and Angelina split in Sept. 2016, and he used his Globe speech as an opportunity to make a quip about his dating life. “I wanted to bring my mom [tonight],” he said. “But I couldn’t because any woman that I stand next to, they say I’m dating.”

Interestingly, Brad’s other very famous ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, was in the audience at the event, and she was caught smiling on-camera after he made the joke. The two have reconnected as friends since Brad’s split from Angelina, and Brad even told Entertainment Tonight that he was “excited” to see Jen at the show. Hopefully we’ll get to see a reunion photo of the two of them at some point, right!?