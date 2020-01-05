North West, 6, Rocks Pajamas And Uggs For Fun Outing With Cousins Penelope, 7, & Reign Disick, 4

Kourtney Kardashian took her kids Penelope and Reign Disick, as well as her niece North West, for some smoothies on the morning of Jan. 4 and they all looked like they were having the time of their lives.

North West, 6, looked as happy as could be when she was spotted hanging out with her aunt Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and cousins Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, on Jan. 4! The foursome enjoyed an outing in which they picked up some drinks, including smoothies, and were all smiles as they walked alongside each other. Kourtney was wearing a black long-sleeved top and baggy pants while Penelope showed off a white, pink, and green shirt under a brown jacket and jeans and Reign rocked a black and red shirt with black pants. The daughter of Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian, 39, and Kanye West, 42, looked comfortable in her own cute pajamas style outfit which included a long-sleeved gray button-down top and matching pants as well as tan Ugg style boots.

This isn’t the first time North has been seen having fun with Kourtney and her cousins. On July 7, she joined Kourt, Penelope, and another friend for a day out in Malibu, CA and it included a fun dinner. The ladies all held hands and laughed as they strolled the streets near the restaurant they ate at and looked just as stylish as they did on their latest outing while proving family always comes first.

When the KarJenners aren’t going on outings together, they’re taking spending time with each other during special times like the holidays. In addition to attending the annual family Christmas party just before Dec. 25, North was surprised by her parents with a jacket that was worn by the late Michael Jackson. Kim shared a video of the gift to her Instagram and explained that she and Kanye won the special item in an auction and North was so grateful to get it.

We love seeing family like Kourtney, Penelope, Reign and North having a wonderful time together. Whether they’re enjoying a casual outing or some time at home, they always know how to have fun!