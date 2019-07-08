Kourtney Kardashian Holds Hands With Daughter Penelope On Girls’ Day Out With North West

There’s nothing like a girls day! Ahead of Penelope’s 7th birthday, mom Kourtney Kardashian took her on a fun-filled outing with several pals, including North West!

She’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom! Kourtney Kardashian took her daughter, Penelope Disick, 7, out on the town with her gal pals on July 7. The 40-year-old reality star was seen out in Malibu while holding hands with her daughter, as well as Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West, 6, and another one of their friends. All of the ladies were absolutely beaming as they headed to dinner, and the gaggle of friends appeared to be having the best time together.

As the four ladies made their way to dinner, they were all looking SO stylish. It’s safe to say that Penelope was looking fashionable as ever on her birthday eve. She may be just 7-years-old, but she’s well beyond her years when it comes to her style. Penelope was looking adorable in a denim mini-skirt and a super stylish bomber jacket. She wore a cool pair of open-toed sandals as well and clearly, she’s inherited her mum’s impeccable fashion sense! Meanwhile, North was looking equally as trendy in an oversized white tee and her hair did up in space buns. Too cool for school!

What better way for Penelope to kick off her b-day than with her best pals? The daughter of Kourtney and Scott Disick, 36, officially turned seven on July 8 and there’s no doubt her fam has something extra special planned. This past June, Penelope and her cousin North had a joint candy-themed birthday party. Kim K documented the fun on her social media pages and in one clip, Kim showed a candy-decorated table which read “Happy b-day Penelope + North” spelled out in different types of candy. The party also had a Mr. Softee truck on location — casual! Now that her big day is finally upon us, we can’t wait to see what other celebrations are in store.

Two weeks earlier, we saw Kourtney share another snapshot with both North and Penelope where they looked to be having an absolute blast. The three gals took a selfie together while on vacation in Costa Rica, and wore matching sunglasses for their selfie moment. When these ladies get together, it’s always a ball!