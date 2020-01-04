Ariel Winter Puts Her Legs On Display In Just An Oversized Sweatshirt While Posing With Her Cute Dog

Ariel Winter showed off her killer legs while posing with her dog Casper who wanted nothing to do with it.

It’s a fact that no one knows what to do with their hands in photos. Ariel Winter, 21, took to Instagram on Jan. 3 to share a sweet and humorous pic of her and one of her many dogs. In the photo, Ariel shows off her gorgeous and toned legs while wearing an oversized Los Angeles Rams sweatshirt, resting her hand on top of her pup. She looks amazing in her casual, spend a lazy day at home look and we are here for it! The dog, on the other hand, looks less than thrilled to be a part of the photo.

The actress captioned the photo, “ how it be when one of your family members says ‘DON’T MOVE LET ME GET A PICTURE OF YOU TWO’,” and the comments section erupted in laughter. Fans found the dog’s expression absolutely hilarious and couldn’t resist commenting on how trapped in the situation he looked. One chimed in and said, “Wayyyyy too accurate,” while another wrote, “Is that a Christmas sweater on the dog?” followed by a very appropriate laughing face emoji. And of course, one follower said what was on all of our minds, “He looks like he doesn’t want his picture taken.”

This post comes after Ariel recently welcomed the new decade in a bikini by the ocean! On Jan. 1, The Modern Family star wished her 4 million Instagram followers a Happy New Year with a video of herself standing in the sand by the water. “✌🏼2020✌🏼,” Ariel respectively captioned the clip, which featured her exposed behind in a pair of green high-waist bikini bottoms. The raven-haired beauty smiled in a pair of black shades as she threw up double peace signs in the video.

Ariel let her hair down in the clip and sported a natural, wavy wet look. She ran her fingers through her hair and pushed it back behind her as she gazed out into the shimmering ocean. Although it’s unclear who was behind the camera, fans speculated that it could have been her new rumored boyfriend, Luke Benward.

Ariel and Luke first sparked romance rumors in early December when they were spotted getting cozy on multiple occasions. They even posed together on the red carpet at the Lancôme x Vogue L’Absolu Ruby Holiday Event at Raspoutine on Dec. 5.