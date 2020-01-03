Rihanna: How She Feels About Drake Dishing On His Friendship With Chris Brown In New Interview

Drake surprised fans when he gave an in-depth interview discussing his friendship with Chris Brown and how they were able to put their Rihanna drama in the past. We’ve got her reaction to it.

Drake, 32 recently gave an interview to Rap Radar about working with former enemy Chris Brown, 30. They beefed for years over Rihanna, 31, but began rebuilding their friendship in 2018. Drizzy said, “I think we just both grew up to the point that that person that was in the middle of us is like, no longer a part of either of our lives currently and I have the utmost love and respect for her,” he revealed. “I think of her as family more than anything.” That has RiRi relieved that all of the man drama between her exes is in the past.

“Rihanna of course has heard about Drake and what he spoke about and how he is friendly with Chris again and she is happy that they have drawn a line in the sand. She wants people to be kind to each other because being upset with people is not something you can move forward from,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Drake also revealed about Chris that, “We’ve come together before and tried to link and make music and I think we were always kind of forcing it. I think there was always resentment on both sides. You know, really at the end of the day when you kind of step away from it and break it down you start to feel silly ’cause it’s over girl stuff, you know? But obviously, that can snowball into real sh*t and that’s what happened in this situation,” regarding their feud over Rihanna.

“She is happy that they figured out to be on the same page, but at the end of the day she is worrying about herself and her career and not putting much more focus than needed on Chris and Drake’s situation. But again she is happy that they are cool at least,” our insider continues.

RiRi has her own concerns outside of her ex-boyfriends. “Rihanna’s focus in 2020 is getting new music out there, she is working hard on songs to fill an album. She has hundreds of songs and her focus is trying to get 12 to 15 songs for an album, and that is pretty tough,” our insider explains. Her Navy has been patiently waiting for the tentatively titled R9 to come out, as her last album Anti dropped way back in 2016. Since then she’s grown her business empire to include the high-end Fenty fashion line, a wildly successful cosmetics company and her red-hot lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. But now it’s time to get back to what made her a star in the first place — music!