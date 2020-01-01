Tyga Puts On An Amazing Performance Of ‘Taste’ On ‘New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey’

Tyga rings in our New Year with a KILLER performance of ‘Taste’ during ‘New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey’!

Could 2020 be the year of the Tyga? The rapper, 30, left fans completely shook with his high energy performance of his hit song, “Taste,” during New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square on December 31. Tyga walked out donning a black pin-stripped suit and matching black shades surrounded by gorgeous women all dancing in front of a snow white Rolls Royce. The rapper interacted with the crowd giving out high fives and shaking hands with concertgoers, every now and again giving a look full of swagger directly into the camera. It’s safe to say that Tyga was definitely feeling himself and the crowd.

His stellar performance drove fans absolutely wild! Followers almost immediately blew up Twitter with their thoughts of the performance and leaving it ablaze with fire emojis and tweets full of support for the Compton native. One fan tweeted out, “No one had a better year than Tyga in 2019. Comeback was so strong Mr Clean grew back his hair.” Another chimed in and said, “Tyga turning up on this New Year’s show.”

He also created a movement when The “Ayyy Macarena craze” really took off after the music video for it was released on Dec. 20, with many fans calling the song his comeback. One tweeted, “Tyga deadass had the best comeback of 2019,” while another supporter wrote, “Tyga made one of the best comebacks in this decade.” Following the iconic era of “Rack City” and “Dope” between 2011-2013, Tyga didn’t quite produce a hit people could easily sing along to until 2018 rolled along and with it, Tyga’s chart-topping tracks like, “Taste,” “Swish” and “Dip” happened. Judging by the reaction to “Ayyy Macarena,” Tyga has no intention of slowing down any time soon.

“Ayy Macarena” is getting so popular, it even played at a party that his ex Kylie Jenner, 22, was at on Dec. 13! The makeup mogul was celebrating the 13th birthday of Diddy‘s twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James, but when her ex-boyfriend’s song came on, she noticeably got a bit awkward! You can watch the EXCLUSIVE footage, here.

Tyga was in good company during this very star-studded evening, stacked full of talent from the likes of, The Chainsmokers, Tyga, The Backstreet Boys, and headliners rapper LL Cool J and DJ Z-Trip!