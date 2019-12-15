Kylie Jenner’s Exes Travis Scott And Tyga Both Spotted At Diddy’s 50th Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner shockingly partied alongside her exes Travis Scott and Tyga at Diddy’s 50th birthday bash on the night of Dec. 14 after all three of the young stars showed up for the headline-making festivities.

Diddy‘s 50th birthday party on Dec. 14 brought out a plethora of celebrities, including not only Kylie Jenner, 22, but Kylie’s TWO ex-boyfriends, including Travis Scott, 27, and Tyga, 30! The two rappers were spotted at the eventful festivities under the same roof as their ex lady love and many more popular faces who were dressed to impress, including Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian, 35, as well as The Weeknd, Kanye West, Beyonce, Jay-Z, and many more. Travis even posed for an epic pic with his arms around The Weeknd and others and it made its way to social media shortly after the bash began.

There’s no word on whether or not Kylie interacted with either of her former loves or if they interacted with each other, but the gorgeous outfit she showed up in must have turned some heads! The mother of one-year-old Stormi, who she shares with Travis, wore a flattering long-sleeved sparkly black dress that had a thigh-high slit which helped to show off her legs. She also wore matching black strapped heels with a pointy toe and kept her bob hairstyle down and parted in the middle.

This isn’t the first time Kylie has showed up to some of the same events as her exes but it’s one of the few times all three of them were in the same place at the same time, so it’s definitely surprising! The makeup mogul and the father of her daughter split in Oct. after dating for two years but they still remain on friendly terms. Kylie and Tyga broke up in 2017.

We’ll be updating this story as more info comes along. We can’t help but wonder if a photo of Kylie hanging out with one or both of her exes at the celebration will soon come to light. We’ll be on the lookout!