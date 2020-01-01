Megan Thee Stallion Slays New Year’s Eve 2020 Performance While Dressed In A Sexy Green Outfit

Megan Thee Stallion blesses our New Year with a KILLER performance of ‘Cash S**t’ at ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve’!

What better way to kick off the New Year than with Megan Thee Stallion?! The rapper left fans shook with a spirited performance of her hit song, “Cash S***,” during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve’ With Ryan Seacrest on Dec. 31. Megan strutted onto the stage as soon as the beat dropped and commanded it with her famous dance moves. Surrounded by dancers all wearing tuxedo-like clothes and throwing money all over the stage and on the crowd, Megan dived into the performance, proving that the party doesn’t end when the ball drops.

Her performance wasn’t the only thing that left fans wanting more. Megan’s outfit left Los Angeles, and social media, shook! She wore a low-cut, velvet leotard that showed off all of her curves and beautiful long legs. The rapper topped the outfit off with sparkly jewelry and long green satin gloves that gave a touch of old school glam to the very sultry ensemble. The outfit perfectly complimented her performance and, of course, allowed her to show off her now Insta famous twerking skills. Fans blew up Twitter showing a massive amount of support and support for their favorite Houston rapper. One fan tweeted out, “It’s safe to say that Megan Thee Stallion’s Megan energy is off the charts.” Another happily shared, “I’m happy that ‘Cash S**’ by Megan Thee Stallion is the first song I listened to in the new decade.”

2019 overall was a massive year for the “Realer” rapper. Her breakout single “Hot Girl Summer” debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard charts and became a banger that we could love beyond its season. Her track “Ride or Die” was featured on the official soundtrack for the hit movie Queen and Slim. She even got to collaborate and performed with rap heavyweights like Chance The Rapper, Ty Dolla $ign, and Nicki Minaj, just to name a few.

To top it all off, she’s killing it in the game while still working her way towards obtaining a degree from Texas Southern University. She’s got brains and bars! Is there anything this woman can’t do?

Others on the bill for the annual show include headliner & “Sunflower” emcee Post Malone, 24, rock legends Green Day, and The Jones Brothers, who honestly made 2019 that much better when they announced their reunion on Feb. 28.