Watch
Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Passionately Kiss As They Ring In The New Year With Their Kids — Watch

Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez
REX/Shutterstock
New York, NY - Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez arrive to Ulta Beauty for a perfume launch party this evening. J-Lo stuns in an all-white look for her outing. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez BACKGRID USA 26 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Alex Rodriguez kisses Jennifer Lopez on her forehead as he picks her up after Saturday Night Live rehearsals at the NBC Studios in New York. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez BACKGRID USA 6 DECEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez out for dinner with Lindsay Shookus & Lorne Michaels Pictured: Jennifer Lopez,Alex Rodriguez Ref: SPL5133294 031219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Jennifer Lopez , Alex Rodriguez, Marc Anthony and Marc's new girlfriend turn out to support their daughter at a cross country running event in Miami, FL. 18 Sep 2019 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez , Alex Rodriguez, Marc Anthony and Marc's new girlfriend turn out to support their daughter at a cross country running event in Miami, FL. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA507017_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 34 Photos.
Political News Editor

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez rang in the new year on December 31 by sharing a huge kiss as the clock struck midnight. Here’s to 2020!

It’s officially 2020, and love is in the air for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez! The couple, who got engaged in 2019, said goodbye to the decade by celebrating with their four kids as one big family, and it looked like they were having a blast. Alex, 44, posted a video to Instagram on January 1 that showed everyone counting down on New Year’s Eve, and when the clock struck midnight, he and his Jennifer, 50, shared a huge, passionate kiss. You can watch the adorable video below.

It’s unclear where the family’s celebrating New Year’s Eve, but it looked like a ton of fun. Alex, Jennifer, her twins Max and Emme, and Alex’s girls Natasha and Ella were all dressed in matching black and white outfits for the swanky soiree. The all grinned and hugged each other during the countdown as the kids blew noisemakers and giggled, and captured the party on their own phones. As always, JLo was positively gorgeous in just a black dress, with her hair done in a half-up ponytail like every It girl in Hollywood right now.

Jennifer and Alex had a year to remember, that included them getting engaged during a romantic tropical vacation in March. JLo broke the exciting news by sharing a photo of her truly massive engagement ring, captioned with a series of heart emojis. They had been dating for two years before A-Rod finally popped the question. Will a wedding come in 2020? We’re dying to see that wedding gown!

What an incredible year for the Lopez-Rodriguez family! With a Super Bowl Halftime show, a potential Oscar nomination for Hustlers, and maybe a trip down the aisle, 2020 is going to be even better.