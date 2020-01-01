Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez rang in the new year on December 31 by sharing a huge kiss as the clock struck midnight. Here’s to 2020!

It’s officially 2020, and love is in the air for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez! The couple, who got engaged in 2019, said goodbye to the decade by celebrating with their four kids as one big family, and it looked like they were having a blast. Alex, 44, posted a video to Instagram on January 1 that showed everyone counting down on New Year’s Eve, and when the clock struck midnight, he and his Jennifer, 50, shared a huge, passionate kiss. You can watch the adorable video below.

It’s unclear where the family’s celebrating New Year’s Eve, but it looked like a ton of fun. Alex, Jennifer, her twins Max and Emme, and Alex’s girls Natasha and Ella were all dressed in matching black and white outfits for the swanky soiree. The all grinned and hugged each other during the countdown as the kids blew noisemakers and giggled, and captured the party on their own phones. As always, JLo was positively gorgeous in just a black dress, with her hair done in a half-up ponytail like every It girl in Hollywood right now.

Jennifer and Alex had a year to remember, that included them getting engaged during a romantic tropical vacation in March. JLo broke the exciting news by sharing a photo of her truly massive engagement ring, captioned with a series of heart emojis. They had been dating for two years before A-Rod finally popped the question. Will a wedding come in 2020? We’re dying to see that wedding gown!

What an incredible year for the Lopez-Rodriguez family! With a Super Bowl Halftime show, a potential Oscar nomination for Hustlers, and maybe a trip down the aisle, 2020 is going to be even better.