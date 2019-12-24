Blake Lively Shows Off Post-Baby Body In Blue Dress 5 Mos. After Giving Birth To Baby No. 3

After keeping a low profile following the birth of her third child earlier this year, Blake Lively returned to Instagram with a fun series of pics from her visit to the Museum of Ice Cream on Dec. 23.

Blake Lively, 32, is looking incredible just months after welcoming her third child with Ryan Reynolds! The hot mama took to Instagram on Dec. 23 to share photos of a recent trip to the Museum of Ice Cream, and she gave fans a rare look at her post-baby body in the gallery of images. For the outing, Blake wore a blue denim dress, along with black tights and boots. Although the dress is loose-fitting, Blake’s incredible figure is still on display, and she looks so happy and carefree in the pics.

News that Blake and Ryan’s third child was born did not break until the beginning of October. The baby’s actual birthday is still unknown, but it was reported that the little one was about “two months old” at the time that the birth was first reported. Ryan confirmed that the baby had arrived — and that it was a girl! — by posting a photo of himself and Blake snuggling the newborn on Oct. 16, but he carefully covered up her face in the sweet picture.

Meanwhile, Blake and Ryan certainly have their hands full, as they’re already also parents to two other little girls — their oldest daughter, James, was born in 2014, followed by Inez in 2016. The proud mom and dad generally try and keep their children out of the public eye, so it might be quite some time before we see or hear more about baby no. 3!

James and Inez made their public debut back in 2016, when Ryan was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Blake proudly brought James and Inez, then just two years old and two months old, respectively, to the ceremony, where they posed for photos with the actor. So sweet!