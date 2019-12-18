Harry Styles got visibly nervous, as he confessed to the ‘Ellen’ host that he and Kendall Jenner have been ‘friends for a while’ after they broke off their relationship in 2016!

Harry Styles, 25, appeared a bit caught off guard when Ellen DeGeneres, 61, asked about the status of his relationship with supermodel Kendall Jenner, 24, on the Dec. 18 episode of Ellen. “So when you hosted [The Late Late Show] for James Corden, your guests were Tracee Ellis Ross and Kendall Jenner,” Ellen began before asking, “And you and Kendall are really good friends now, right?” Harry, being as modest as he could be, scratched his leg before offering his answer.

“Yeah, we’ve been friends for a while now, yeah,” the former One Direction singer responded. “For, like, several years, yeah.” Things got noticeably awkward when Ellen commented on how “it’s sweet y’all are still really good friends.” Harry replied with a simple, “Yeah” in a much higher pitch than his normal speaking voice. Adding to the uncomfortable atmosphere, Ellen imitated the “Adore You” singer, making him smile and stumble over his words! “Yeah, I think so. Right?” he said amid giggles. Following momentary silence from the audience, host and guest, Harry finally looked around before blurting out, “OK!” and reached for the coffee mug on the table to take a quick sip amid the audience’s laughter!

While the interaction between Harry and Ellen was a tad awkward, the same thing couldn’t be less true for Kendall and Harry! The pair had a blast together on The Late Late Show and even got the chance to really burn one another during a game of “Fill Your Guts Or Spill Your Guts.” One particularly unforgettable moment from the interaction was when Kendall asked Harry if any of the songs on his latest album were about her! Instead of answering truthfully, he opted to eat cod sperm instead! But there are no hard feelings between these former lovebirds.

As fans know, the pair sparked dating rumors as far back as 2014 when they were spotted out and about together. The former couple did go on vacation in Anguilla in 2015 and rekindled their romance in 2016, but things eventually fizzled out for the pair who called it quits that year. Even after their relationship ended, however, they’ve remained good friends. Kendall and Harry even had an adorable run-in at the 2019 Met Gala, proving just how amicable their split was! Though the interview was a little awkward for Harry, one thing is for sure: his friendship with Kendall isn’t at all!