Harry Styles interviewed ex Kendall Jenner on the Dec. 10 episode of ‘The Late Late Show’ and confronted her about being a One Direction fan. Harry adorably teased his ex over one hilarious photo.

Harry Styles, 25, stepped in for The Late Late Show host James Corden and guest-hosted the Dec. 10 episode. One of Harry’s celebrity guests was none other than his ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner, 24. Harry sat down with Kendall, along with Tracee Ellis Ross, 47, and grilled his ex over a throwback photo. “Kendall, we’ve been friends for a while and I’d heard that when we first met you were a fan of One Direction,” Harry said to Kendall. That’s when he showed an old photo of Kendall holding up a One Direction sign.

“This photo haunts me to this day,” Kendall joked. Harry quipped, “You said you’d never heard of us.” Kendall claimed that someone asked her to take this photo with the One Direction sign. Harry continued to tease his ex over whether or not she’s just trying to cover up for being a 1D superfan back then. “I said, sure, and I wasn’t necessarily too aware of what One Direction was at the time and then I became aware after meeting you and became a real fan.

The exes also played “Spill Your Guts” on The Late Late Show. Harry and Kendall were asked some tough questions! Harry was asked which of his songs on his last album were about Kendall. He opted not to answer that question and ate cod sperm instead. He asked Kendall to rank her family members in terms of the best parent and she picked Rob Kardashian, 32, as the #1 parent!

Kendall and Harry have quite the history. The dating rumors about them started as far back as 2014. They went on vacation in Anguilla in 2015 and rekindled their romance in 2016. Their relationship eventually fizzled out but they’ve always remained good friends. They recently had an adorable run-in at the 2019 Met Gala. More Hendall content in 2020, please!