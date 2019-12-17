‘The Voice’: Adam Lambert Teams Up With Katie Kadan For Powerful ‘Believe’ Performance

Adam Lambert showed up to ‘The Voice’ finale, and he hit the stage for a duet with finalist, Katie Kadan, that we’ll NEVER forget!

All four finalists on The Voice got to team up with superstar singers for epic duets during the Dec. 17 finale. For John Legend’s team member, Katie Kadan, that meant a collaboration with the one and only…Adam Lambert! Adam and Katie united for a stunning rendition of “Believe.” The American Idol runner-up has performed this song plenty of times over the years, but it was taken to a whole new level when he was paired with powerhouse vocalist, Katie, this time around!

Of course, this was not the only amazing collaboration of the night. Jake Hoot, from Kelly Clarkson’s team, hit the stage with Little Big Town to sing the band’s hit, “Over Drinking,” while team Blake Shelton singer, Ricky Duran, sang “Pearl Cadillac” with Gary Clark Jr., and Gwen Stefani’s last singer, Rose Short, duetted with Yolanda Adams on “In The Midst of It All.” Plus, other celebrity acts, including Lady Antebellum, Luke Combs and Jennifer Hudson, gave stunning performances of their own!

This season was the first time in SEVEN seasons that all four coaches had an artist representing them in the finale. The competition has been fierce for weeks now, and these four singers have delivered time and time again. During part one of the finale on Dec. 16, they each had some of their best performances ever, and the winner will be determined by who gets the most viewer votes.

Once this season wraps up, The Voice will return in 2020 with Blake, Kelly, John and Nick Jonas as coaches. The exact premiere date has not been revealed at this time.