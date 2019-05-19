Watch
Adam Lambert Returns To ‘American Idol’ Finale For 2 Stunning Performances

It’s been ten years since Adam Lambert competed on ‘American Idol,’ but he was back and better than ever with TWO epic performances during the season 17 finale.

Adam Lambert got his big break on American Idol in 2009, and ten years later, he returned to the stage for the season 17 finale. Since Adam just released his new song, “New Eyes,” last week, the Idol finale was the perfect place for him to promote it with an epic live performance. Adam showed off his signature quirky style for the performance, and he sounded amazing while belting out the track. The song just came out, but the fans are already obsessed and were singing along in the crowd! It wasn’t his only performance of the night, either — Adam was also joined by top 10 finalist, Dimitrius Graham, for a rendition of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” during the show. Amazing!

This wasn’t Adam’s first appearance on season 17 of American Idol, either. Earlier this season, he served as a mentor for the top 8 contestants before they took the stage to perform songs by Queen. Adam has been performing as the frontman of Queen for years now, so he was the perfect person to offer advice to the aspiring singers. Three of the artists he mentored, Madison VanDenburg, Laine Hardy and Alejandro Aranda, are now competing to be named the winner of season 17.

Adam fell just short of winning the show when he was a contestant on season 8 in 2009. Although he lost to Kris Allen, though, Adam has gone onto have a successful solo career in the ten years since his time as a contestant in the singing competition.

American Idol has been picked up for another season at ABC, which is set to air in 2020. It has not been confirmed if judges, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, will be returning, but it’s pretty clear that Adam has an open invitation if he wants to come back and perform again next year!