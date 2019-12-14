Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Spotted With Kids Wyatt, 5, & Dimitri, 3, At Playground Birthday Bash

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ kids looked like they were having so much fun on the playground swings!

Ashton Kutcher, 41, and Mila Kunis, 36, have the most adorable family! The couple were seen taking their daughter Wyatt, 5, and son Dimitri, 3, to a friend’s playground birthday party on Saturday, Dec. 14 and the outing looked like so much fun. Ashton was every bit the doting dad as he pushed little Dimitri on the swings at the Beverly Hills park, while Mila was got her workout in chasing after Wyatt. Upon leaving the bash, Ashton was seen holding two goodie bags, while Mila carried their 3-year-old son.

We were obsessed with little Dimitri’s electric blue t-shirt that read “Kutcher” on the back, along with his cropped jean-sweats and cool-guy Vans slip-ons! His big sister opted for a unicorn-themed look — reminiscent of what she wore to her birthday trip in Disneyland — consisting of a patterned tight, matching t-shirt and and the cutest pink-and-purple bow sneakers. Mila kept things low key with her brown hair in a bun and glasses, pairing a black skinny jean with a velvet floral bomber and classic Adidas superstars, while Ashton was casual in a striped button down, cargo pants and orange Dodgers cap.

Ashton, Mila and the kids have been out and about lately, and were seen taking their kids for haircuts on Dec. 2 — possibly in time for a Christmas card photo! The trip definitely seemed like a success, as Wyatt and Dimitri were each seen leaving with a festive yellow balloon, while Dimitri had a red lollipop in hand. A couple days later, the Kutcher gang were seen stocking up on groceries at a Ralph’s in Los Angeles, which included some holiday-ready poinsettias!

The couple pretty much earned the “best parents ever” title in September after taking the kids to Disneyland for Wyatt’s 5th birthday! The kids seemed to have a blast as they hit the Mad Party Tea Cups, went for a flight with Dumbo and took in the sights on It’s A Small World. No trip to the Happiest Place on Earth is complete without a meet-and-green with Mr. Mickey Mouse himself, and the family also grabbed the cutest selfie to remember the day!