Kim Kardashian Debuts 2019 West Family Christmas Card With Kanye & The Kids — Adorable Pic

What a holiday treat! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West debuted their family’s Christmas card to their fans and followers, which featured their four adorable children, just in time for the holidays.

The Kardashian Christmas card is a staple of pop culture around the holidays. But this year, fans were treated to a holiday present from Kim Kardashian, 39, and her husband Kanye West, 42, as they shared their family’s own Christmas card on Dec. 13. Kim took to social media to share the picture — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — and it’s TOO cute for words. In the pic, Kanye is cradling Chicago West, 1, while Kim holds baby Psalm West, 7 mos. Seated beside them are older kids North West, 6, and Saint West, 4.

Fans have essentially grown accustomed to seeing the entire Kardashian/ Jenner clan wholly assembled for the holiday photo, but this is the first time we’ve seen a pic from JUST the Wests. Last year, the family debuted their highly-anticipated holiday card to fans on Dec. 23, which featured sisters Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe, and Kylie Jenner with their children all on a crowded couch! “Merry Christmas!! We all wish you love and harmony. So far this is by far my most favorite of any Christmas. I have all I could ever want. FAMILY.”

The sight was truly so sweet, as the entire troupe dressed in white for the photo, though Khloe fashioned a gold crown. Khloe’s then 8-month-old baby, True Thompson, smiled on her mama’s lap, while Kourtney sat beside her sister with Penelope Disick, 7, and Reign Disick, 5. Her other son Mason Disick, 10, could be seen off to the side of the couch with Rob Kardashian‘s daughter with Blac Chyna, Dream, 3, climbing onto her cousin’s back. Kylie came next with then-10-month-old Stormi Webster standing on her legs in a white onesie, and Kim sat with her brood at the end of the couch. North West, 6, was peering over her shoulder, while Saint West, 4, and Chicago West, 2, posed perfectly on her lap. It was so cute!

Kendall Jenner, 23, didn’t make the 2018 Christmas card, as she decided to let her sisters have the special moment with the kids. We can’t wait to see if the Kardashians put out another full family card this year!