Jamie Foxx is seemingly enjoying the single life as he partied the night away for his 52nd birthday! The actor has been linked to several women in recent months, including Sela Vave.

Jamie Foxx turned 52 in style! The actor was spotted leaving his birthday bash in Hollywood on Wednesday, Dec. 11 with another stunning brunette. Jamie and the mystery gal left the party in the same vehicle — with Jamie in the front seat and the woman in the back — and the situation looked pretty cozy as she stroked his face and shoulders from behind. She could be seen smiling and laughing during the gesture, and while the “Blame It” singer played coy but didn’t seem to mind. The plump-lipped brunette rocked a glitter eye as she kept her hair tied up for the evening, choosing a sexy spaghetti strap tank top with lace and velvet details, distressed black jeans, and dainty jewelry.

Meanwhile, Jamie kept things casual for his party wearing a black hoodie with a bee image, matching cropped sweats and fresh white sneakers. Upon leaving the party, Jamie also treated himself to some candy being sold by a young man on the street! The Ray actor could be seen pulling out his black leather wallet — which, by the way, had a stack of cash — to pay the seller while his date stood by. The actor has been out and about with several women since his split from Katie Holmes, 40, six months ago: shortly before news of the break-up was confirmed, the actor was spotted controversially holding hands with the gorgeous 21-year-old Sela Vave.

Jamie later denied that there was anything romantic occurring between the pair and insisted he was simply helping her with her music career, and the pair were then seen at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off and jetting off to Atlanta for Lucacris‘ charity basketball game.

He was then linked to comedian and YouTube star Natalie Friedman, 29! Jamie and Natalie partied together at a Halloween party and it certainly seemed like a date-situation by their flirty “Riverdance” video! “Alright I’ll post these Halloween pictures 3 weeks late. Let me get these in real quick before it’s 2020. 💀,” she later captioned the posted images! A little Instagram sleuthing shows that the duo had been regularly spending time together since July where they were “up til dawn” and again with Serena Williams in September!

The Oscar winner even had the rumor mill going about a hook-up with the stunning Kate Beckinsale, 46, after the pair were seen in a photo together at a Golden Globe party! The newly divorced Kate quickly took to IG to deny that rumor, though. “I would like to point out that standing next to someone does not mean I am dating them,” she hilariously captioned a photo of herself and Jamie from the party. “Currently in line at the dry cleaners and if that’s true I’ve got a hell of a problem.”

It was confirmed that Katie and Jamie they went their separate ways in August, after an extremely private six-year relationship. The couple were first linked in 2013, but while they would attend the same events, they refused to attend together or snap photos. They were eventually seen holding hands in Malibu in 2017, and later kissing in public a year later. Katie seems to be in great spirits and keeping busy with daughter Suri Cruise, 13, since the split, meanwhile, Jamie is enjoying that bachelor life!