Swae Lee Seems To Confirm That Chris Brown Is A Father Of 2 After Dropping New Track Together

One day after dropping a new song with Chris Brown, Swae Lee dished to HL EXCLUSIVELY about what the singer is like as a dad to his ‘kids,’ seemingly confirming that Chris is now a father to TWO little ones.

Chris Brown and Ammika Harris have yet to verbally confirm the birth of their child, but one of Chris’s recent collaborators, Swae Lee, seemed to do just that when we caught up with him on Dec. 7! “I’m sure he’s a great dad,” Swae told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch, presented by Citi. “I haven’t experienced him with his kids. He’s a good dude.” While Swae didn’t reference Chris’s second child specifically, he did mention the word “kids” — as in more than one!

Reports first surfaced that Ammika was pregnant with Chris’s child back in August, but the two never spoke about the pregnancy rumors. In fact, Ammika trolled fans throughout her entire pregnancy by purposefully covering up her stomach on social media, and also posting several throwback pics of her flat stomach. On Nov. 21, fans began speculating that Ammika had given birth after Chris posted a photo of himself wearing a sweatshirt that said ‘BORN’ on the hood. He also captioned a picture with the date “11.20.19,” which many assumed was the baby’s birthdate.

More than a week later, Chris posted another cryptic photo that seemed to reveal his newborn son’s name. The singer rocked a jacket that read ‘RORO & AEKO.’ RORO is, of course, the nickname of Chris’s firstborn child, Royalty, 5, so it only made sense that Aeko must be the moniker that he gave his son! However, Chris still has yet to confirm the birth or the name.

Of course, Swae knows Chris personally — they teamed up for a track on French Montana’s new album, which dropped on Dec. 6 — so his intel about the 30-year-old having “kids” (plural) is definitely trustworthy. However, it doesn’t look like baby number two will keep Chris from his career, as Swae made it clear that he is always working non-stop. “He works late night hours,” Swae admitted. “He don’t stop working. [He’s] up late nights, just working, cooking out music, vibing.” Now, he’ll just have to add late-night feedings into the mix!