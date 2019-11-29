Chris Brown Fans Convinced He Revealed Newborn Son’s Name With Logo On New Jacket

Just over a week after Chris Brown welcomed his second child, the singer seemingly revealed the little one’s name on Instagram in the sweetest way!

Chris Brown and Ammika Harris have yet to verbally confirm the birth of their baby boy, but it appears that Chris revealed the newborn’s name with an Instagram post on Nov. 29. The singer shared an image — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — of himself wearing a custom jacket with the words “RORO & AEKO” written on one side. Fans were quick to point out that ‘RoRo’ is Chris’s nickname for his daughter, Royalty Brown, 5, so Aeko must be the name of his newborn son! Chris also captioned the photo with the names, and revealed that AEKO is pronounced ECHO in his message.

Ammika and Chris have kept fans guessing throughout her entire pregnancy, as she made a point to hide her baby bump on social media. However, on Nov. 21, Chris cryptically share an image of himself wearing a sweatshirt with the word ‘BORN’ written on the hood, and fans were quickly convinced that it was his way of revealing that the little one had entered the world. Hours later, TMZ confirmed the exciting news, but Chris and Ammika have not commented on the situation themselves.

“Ammika doesn’t want everything out there,” an insider explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Until she’s ready for all the details to be out, Chris will hold back, out of respect for her wishes.” However, our source confirmed that Chris is “bursting with pride” over the arrival of his son, despite not publicly talking about it.

Chris shares his daughter, Royalty, with Nia Guzman, who he hooked up with while he was dating Karrueche Tran in 2013. News of Chris’s paternity did not go public until nearly a year after Royalty was born, at which point Karrueche ended their relationship.