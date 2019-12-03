See Message
Hollywood Life

Ammika Harris Admits She’s ‘TIRED’ 1 Week After Giving Birth To Chris Brown’s Son

Ammika Harris Chris Brown
One week after her son’s birth, Ammika Harris is feeling the same way as all new moms: TIRED. She made that known in a new, cryptic Instagram post.

Ammika Harris, 26, and Chris Brown, 30, still haven’t confirmed on social media that they’re the parents of a bouncing baby boy, but the new mother is definitely feeling that newborn stress. While Ammika hasn’t posted pics of their son (rumored to be named Aeko), she posted a message to her Instagram story on December 2 that gave off strong new mom vibes. It simply read “TIRED” in all caps. This isn’t the first cryptic message she’s posted in regards to her newborn. Shortly after the report dropped that she gave birth, she posted on her Instagram story, “I was in love when I first saw you,” along with a heart emoji.

Chris hasn’t spoken out publicly about his son, but he’s got a case of the cryptic Instagrams, too. He captioned one photo, “11-20-2019,” and another pic that showed him wearing a hoodie with the word “BORN” embossed on the side. The Aeko speculation came from another post (now deleted), which showed him wearing a jacket that said “RoRo & Aeko” over his chest. As we all know, “RoRo” is the nickname he uses for his five-year-old daughter, Royalty Brown!.

An industry insider let HollywoodLife know EXCLUSIVELY that Chris would like to share the happy news with his fans, but Ammika’s not ready. “She is not used to being famous, and she’s also very sensitive, so until she’s ready for all the details to be out, Chris will hold back out of respect for her wishes,” they said.

The source also mentioned that Chris can’t wait to introduce Royalty to her new baby brother. “He is really looking forward to seeing what both his kids grow up to be,” they said. “[Chris] expects her to be the most amazing big sister ever. He loves the fact that he has a daughter and a son, and he now feels complete.”