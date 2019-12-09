Josh Duhamel and rumored girlfriend Audra Mari appear to be heating things up for the holiday season, as the pair were spotted out and about at a Los Angeles holiday party!

Josh Duhamel, 47, and his new love, Audra Mari, 25, are ringing in the holiday season with style! The rumored couple were seen out and about in Los Angeles attending a holiday party on Dec. 7. The pair kept things quite low-key, with Josh wearing jeans, a gray sweater and black leather jacket with red shoes and Audra in a black cocktail dress with the former beauty queen’s hair worn down. The pair kept PDA quite minimal, but appeared to be in festive spirits throughout the evening!

The potential couple’s outing comes just two weeks after Josh’s divorce from his wife of nearly 10 years, Fergie, 44, was finalized. The Black Eyed Peas frontwoman first filed for divorce in May of this year, though their parting ways was a long time coming. Fergie and Josh first announced the end of their eight-year marriage (and overall 13-year relationship) in Sept. 2017. The couple had, however, split earlier that year. Over a year and a half gone by afterwards, and the parents of Axl Duhamel, 5, were still legally married. Luckily, things appear to be quite amicable between the pair.

After Fergie filed for divorce over the summer, both she and Josh continued to maintain a stalwart front by remaining friends, even having “nothing but love and respect for one another,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on June 1. “There has never been and continues to not be any bad blood between them. They’re totally fine and can be in the same room together even with their respective families and it’s nothing but cordial and amicable. They consider one another friends and there’s no drama,” the source concluded. Now that his divorce from Fergie is finalized, Audra and Josh’s relationship seems be more official than ever.

The two were first spotted on Oct. 3 at a Toronto airport, when rumors started to swirl. The former beauty queen and Josh have been the subject of speculation, as they haven’t officially confirmed their relationship. It seems clear, however, to fans of both celebs that the two are essentially a hot, new A-list couple! We cannot wait to see more of them out and about in the future!