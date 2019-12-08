‘KUWTK’ Recap: Kourtney Gets A Hickey & Her Sisters Try To Identify Her Mystery Man

Kourtney Kardashian’s got a secret and she’s not telling anybody — not even her sisters. Kim and Khloe point out her hickey during the Dec. 8 episode and she refuses to open up about her personal life.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, shows up with a hickey on her neck and sisters Kim, 39, and Khloe Kardashian, 35, have no problem calling her out on it. Kourtney doesn’t tell them who she’s been seeing lately and remains very cryptic. “Just let me live my life,” Kourtney says. “I try to keep certain things private. I don’t like to share about, you know, dating.”

In a confessional, Kim names off people Kourtney could be hooking up with but their names our bleeped out. “I had no idea she was even hooking up with someone,” Kim says. Later, Kourtney lies to Khloe about where she is. Kourtney says she’s with the kids but that is not the case. Mason, 9, and Penelope Disick, 7, are with Khloe and Reign Disick, 4, is with Scott Disick, 36. Khloe and Kim decide to follow Kourtney when she bolts. There’s one person in Kourtney’s life who is special to her and they can’t say his name on the show.

Khloe and Kim follow her to a house and sneak in around the back. Kourtney catches them and she’s absolutely furious with them. She’s at this house for a meeting about Poosh. “I’m not literally dating anybody,” Kourtney says. The sisters continue to fight about Kourtney not sharing her personal life with the show and Khloe and Kim having to pick up the slack.

Kim and Khloe bring up the possibility of firing Kourtney for slacking off. Kourtney is just very strict about boundaries and says she doesn’t want to film with Kim. Kourtney talks with mom Kris Jenner, 64, who is also on Khloe and Kim’s bad list at the moment. Kourtney admits sharing her relationship with Scott was “horrible” for them. “I think the private moments are so special and I just need more of them.”

Kris decides to bring the sisters together to air out their problems. Kourtney explains her side of everything. “I’m not going to change my boundaries, that’s not going to happen,” she says. Kourtney ends up walking out of the meeting and the tension is still high between the sisters.

The mystery man is likely Kourtney’s ex Younes Bendjima, 26. The two were spotted out on Dec. 5 in Miami during Art Basel. TMZ reported that Kourtney and Younes have been seeing each other for several months and that time frame works with the filming of KUWTK.