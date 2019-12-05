Spotted! Exes Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were caught partying up a storm together at a club in Miami, and they looked totally cozy.

Reunited, and it feels so good! Kourtney Kardashian, 40, was spotted living it up with her ex-boyfriend in Miami on December 5 during Art Basel. Yes, that’s Younes Bendjima, 26, partying the night away next to Kourtney in this pic (see below), taken at celebrity hotspot LIV in Miami Beach. Kourtney has a huge grin on her face while hanging out with Younes, as Kendall Jenner mans the DJ booth with Bella Hadid. An eyewitness told TMZ that Kourtney and Younes “looked very much like a couple” while partying at LIV — talking, laughing, and listening to Kendall spin tunes by Miley Cryus and Travis Scott.

It’s unclear if Younes and Kourtney arrived or left the club together. The exes, who broke up in August 2018, are both in Miami for Art Basel. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the model attended the Dior Men’s Fall 2020 fashion show, but didn’t interact. He definitely wasn’t at the beach, though (unfortunately) when Kourt, Kendall, and Bella sunbathed in skimpy bikinis. This isn’t the first time Kourtney and Younes have hung out together since their breakup. Younes was an attendee at her blowout 40th birthday party in April!

A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time that Younes, “regrets how things ended between them and feels that being invited to her party last night was a huge step towards reconciliation. In the brief time they spent together, he felt their chemistry and is hoping he gets to see more of her soon so he can show her how much he has grown, changed and matured since they were a couple.”

They were spotted in September holding hands while out and about in LA, so it looks like it worked!